ইরাকে মার্কিন দূতাবাসে রকেট হামলা

Navient agrees to cancel 66,000 student borrowers’ loans to settle claims of predatory lending. The student loan servicer agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in private student loan debts for nearly 66,000 borrowers and to pay $95 million in restitution.

Microsoft opens a review of its sexual harassment policies. Shareholders called for action after evidence emerged that Bill Gates had sought romantic relationships with employees.

Navient Reaches $1.85 Billion Deal Over Predatory Lending Claims The student loan servicer agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in private student loan debts for nearly 66,000 borrowers and to pay $95 million in restitution.

Senate Panel OKs Califf Nomination for F.D.A. Chief A split committee vote revealed concerns about the opioid epidemic and abortion policies, foreshadowing a likely close vote on confirmation by the full Senate.