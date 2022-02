সর্বস্তরে বাংলাভাষা প্রচলন নিশ্চিতের দাবিতে যশোরে মতবিনিময়

Prices climbed 7.5 percent in January, the fastest inflation since 1982. Consumer Price Index data show that prices climbed over the past year more rapidly than economists expected. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.6 percent.

Jerry Harris of ‘Cheer’ Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes Involving Minors Mr. Harris, of the Netflix show “Cheer,” reached an agreement with prosecutors requiring that he plead guilty to two of seven federal charges.

Apple to Update AirTag Safety Features After Stalking Complaints The $29 devices have become a headache for the company.