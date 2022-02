নারী বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের সম্মাননা দেয়া হবে আজ

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to Host the Oscars The comic actresses are in final talks for the job, which the producer Will Packer is adding back to the ceremony. The event had been hostless for the past three years.

Texas sues Facebook’s parent, saying it collected facial recognition data without consent. The state’s attorney general said the company repeatedly captured and commercialized biometric data in photos and videos for more than a decade without users’ permission.

Judge Plans to Dismiss Sarah Palin’s Lawsuit Against The Times The jury will continue to deliberate. The judge indicated that he believed an appeal was likely and said that the appeals court “would greatly benefit from knowing how the jury would decide” the case.

China's Censors Have a New Target: 'Friends' The popular sitcom has become the latest target of China’s censorship campaign. The awkward cuts have not been missed by fans of the show in the country.