পুরো টুইটার কিনে নেয়ার প্রস্তাব দিলেন এলন মাস্ক

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” the Tesla chief executive said in regulatory filing.

A Classic New England Rally Is Revived, Minus the Mud For four years in the 1950s, the Great American Mountain Rally tested drivers and their cars, on steep slopes and through snow and mud.

Gopuff Buys Time for Its 30-Minutes-or-Less Delivery Promise The $15 billion rapid-delivery start-up decided to do business differently from rivals like Instacart. A changing environment is testing its model.

Supply Chain Hurdles Will Outlast Covid Pandemic, White House Says The administration’s economic advisers see climate change and other factors complicating global trade patterns for years to come.