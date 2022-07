সাড়ে ৪৮ লাখ টাকা আত্মসাতের ঘটনায় আটক শুকুর আলীর ২ দিনের রিমান্ডে 

China’s Surveillance State Encounters Public Resistance Beijing’s swift move to censor news about one of the largest known data breaches shows keen awareness of how major security lapses can harm its credibility.

The Housing Shortage Isn’t Just a Coastal Crisis Anymore An increasingly national problem has consequences for the quality of American family life, the economy and the future of housing politics.

What to See, Eat and Do in Toronto It’s the city’s traditional high season and it is celebrating with newly opened hotels and restaurants and a revived live-performance scene.

The Magic of Your First Work Friends Early-career connections can be life-defining. For young people entering the work force today, the connections over Zoom are shaky.