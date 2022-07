সিটি করপোরেশন গণস্বাস্থ্যের কাছে অযৌক্তিক ট্যাক্স দাবি : ডা. জাফরুল্লাহ

Putin signals Russian gas will resume in a key pipeline but at a reduced level. President Vladimir Putin of Russia warned that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline would not operate at full capacity after maintenance work ends.

Inflation Climbs to 9.4 Percent in Britain, a New 40-Year High The prices of food and fuel continued to rise fast, and consumers were squeezed as wages failed to keep up.

Italy Is Haunted by the Pain of Past Economic Crises As the European Central Bank prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, the challenges for one of the bloc’s largest economies balloon again.

Fighting a Brutal Regime With the Help of a Video Game Opponents of the coup in Myanmar have flocked to a new online game that lets players shoot virtual soldiers while raising money for the real-life resistance.