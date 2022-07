দেশ অন্ধকার খাদের প্রান্তে: ফখরুল

Germany Takes a Stake in Struggling Gas Provider Uniper The government in Berlin agreed to bail out one of the country’s largest suppliers of natural gas, by acquiring a 30 percent stake in the company.

The Economy Putin Didn’t Actually Ruin Ukrainian technology companies have earned billions. But with most executives unable to meet foreign clients, the good times may not last.

When a Woman’s Retirement Account Becomes the Family Emergency Fund Women break into their savings to cover all kinds of expenses: home down payments, repairs, medical bills. That can hurt them years later.

The ECB Has a New Tool to Keep Bond Markets in Check: the TPI Rapidly rising borrowing costs for Italy in recent months intensified focus on so-called market fragmentation.