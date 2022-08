সেই মহরম আলীসহ ১৩ পুলিশের বিরুদ্ধে বিভাগীয় ব্যবস্থার সুপারিশ

Rare Earth Supplier Turns to Greenland to Cut Reliance on Russia Neo Performance Materials of Canada announced a deal to begin mining in Greenland for the metals, which are a key component for electric cars.

Drought Hurts China’s Economy as Central Bank Cuts Rates Sichuan’s many dams cannot generate enough electricity even for its own needs, forcing factories there to close for up to a week at a time.

Coming Soon to an American Cliff Near You: ‘Via Ferrata’ Routes Long popular in Europe, the beginner-friendly climbing routes are being installed on peaks and in gorges across the United States. Here are six to try now.

Expansion of Clean Energy Loans Is ‘Sleeping Giant’ of Climate Bill The bill President Biden signed into law recently will greatly expand government loans and loan guarantees for clean energy and automotive projects and businesses.