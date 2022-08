উত্তেজনার মধ্যেই তাইওয়ানের অদূরে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-জাপানের মহড়া

California Senate Passes Bill to Regulate Fast-Food Industry If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the measure would create a state council to establish minimum pay and safety conditions on an industrywide basis.

Uma Pemmaraju, an Original Fox News Channel Anchor, Dies at 64 She convinced her Indian parents to allow her to pursue journalism as a career, then went on to win three Emmy Awards.

Elon Musk’s Lawyers Subpoena Twitter Whistle-Blower Peiter Zatko’s accusations of false statements and security shortcomings at Twitter may be used by Mr. Musk in the legal battle over a $44 billion acquisition of the company.

FTC Sues Over Tracking Data That Could Expose Visits to Abortion Clinics Federal regulators said the sale of geolocation information on tens of millions of smartphones could expose people’s visits to private places.