নিজেকে পরমাণু অস্ত্রধারী রাষ্ট্র ঘোষণা উ.কোরিয়ার

Twitter Reached $7 Million Settlement With Whistle-Blower Lawyers for Elon Musk mentioned a $7 million payment to Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former top security executive, in a court hearing this week.

Trump Media Merger Gives Itself Another Month to Scramble for Shareholder Votes Digital World Acquisition adjourned by a month an important shareholder meeting after it came up short in votes supporting a one-year extension for the deal.

Yellen Embarks on Economic Victory Tour as Midterm Elections Approach In Michigan, Janet L. Yellen, the Treasury secretary, said investments made by Democrats would reshape the U.S. economy.

Bernard Shaw, CNN’s Lead Anchor for 20 Years, Dies at 82 He covered the Gulf War, anchored convention coverage and asked a revealing question of Gov. Michael Dukakis during a presidential debate in 1988.