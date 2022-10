খালেদা জিয়ার জন্য মঞ্চে খালি চেয়ার

The Rent Revolution Is Coming For the 44 million households who rent a home or apartment in the U.S., inflation keeps pushing costs higher and higher. Anger is rising too. It could be a breaking point.

Peter Thiel, Major U.S. Political Donor, Is Said to Pursue Maltese Citizenship Obtaining citizenship in Malta would provide another passport for Mr. Thiel, who is one of the largest individual donors for the U.S. midterm elections.

With So Much Riding on the Fed’s Moves, It’s Hard to Know How to Invest Where the markets go from here depends on whether and how deftly the Federal Reserve pivots from its hawkish stance.

New E.T.F.s Turn the Funds’ Virtue of Low Risk on Its Head Using a variety of means to bet on the direction of a single stock, they add a layer of complexity that worries some investment professionals.