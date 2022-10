খুলনায় বিএনপির সমাবেশ: গণপরিবহন বন্ধ দুর্ভোগে জনসাধারণ, পরীক্ষার্থী

Snap Earnings Show Revenue Growth Slowing but 19% More Users The maker of Snapchat has been struggling with a sharp slowdown in its advertising business.

Building Your Personal Brand Has Its Drawbacks. Burnout, for One. Younger workers embraced the idea of a personal brand as a way to get ahead, and carve out some power and security in their careers. But posting through it has its drawbacks.

Biden Promotes Infrastructure Law in Pennsylvania Swing With Fetterman The fate of a Senate race in President Biden’s home state could determine the prospects of the rest of his legislative agenda.

A Federal Reserve President Spoke at an Invite-Only, Off-Record Bank Client Event James Bullard, who leads the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, appeared at a Citigroup forum last week in Washington. Reporters were not invited.