উঠে যাচ্ছে মৌজার দরে জমি রেজিস্ট্রেশন

C.E.O.s Are Talking More About Recession The possibility of an economic slowdown has been a hot topic during the latest batch of quarterly earnings conference calls.

What Is Mastodon and Why Are People Leaving Twitter for It? Since Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, some of its users have migrated to Mastodon, an alternative social platform.

CUNY Graduates With Tech Degrees Struggle to Land Tech Jobs Students at the City University of New York are increasingly graduating with degrees in technology. A new report details the obstacles they face in landing jobs.

Paxlovid May Reduce Risk of Long Covid in Eligible Patients, Study Finds The research looked at patients who qualified for the antiviral through age or health conditions. Those who took it shortly after infection were 26 percent less likely to have symptoms 90 days later.