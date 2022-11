নিলামে ২৫ কেজি স্বর্ণ বিক্রি করবে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

Kenya Discloses Part of Secret Railway Contract With China The public disclosure of a 2014 loan agreement for a cross-country train fulfilled a campaign vow by President William Ruto and revealed China’s tough terms.

Elon Musk Is Tweeting Through a Tide of Criticism The new owner of Twitter has embarked on a tweeting spree to push back, spar and justify his actions.

In Fashion Industry, a Fine Line Between Collaboration and Collusion Adhering to antitrust regulation while negotiating collective sustainability targets is proving tougher to navigate for some in the fashion industry.

China’s Business Elite See the Country That Let Them Thrive Slipping Away The business class, which shunned politics, is now questioning if there is still a place for it in a system dominated by one ruler, Xi Jinping.