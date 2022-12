মিয়ানমারে দুই হাজার গণতন্ত্রপন্থি যোদ্ধা নিহত

Economist Austan Goolsbee Is Named to Lead the Chicago Fed A longtime University of Chicago economist who served in the Obama White House will be president of one of the Fed’s 12 regional districts.

The Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Slowed in October A measure of inflation that the Fed watches most closely is showing signs of moderation, though price gains still remain too fast for comfort.

Gannett Starts Another Round of Staff Cuts The largest newspaper chain is cutting roughly 6 percent of its 3,440-person U.S. media division.

Biden’s Meeting With Macron Comes Amid Rising Trans-Atlantic Tensions The president’s “Made in America” plan has drawn accusations of protectionism from Europe as the United States tries to keep its Western allies aligned against Russia.