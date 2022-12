পঞ্চগড়ে পুলিশের সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষে বিএনপি নেতা নিহত

As Cases Explode, China’s Low Covid Death Toll Convinces No One China’s murky statistics are fueling widespread public distrust. Its narrow definition of Covid deaths “will very much underestimate the true death toll,” the W.H.O. says.

Britain’s Soaring Energy Costs Strain Crisis Responders Families in chilly, drafty homes are seeking help. The response may be a blanket and thick socks, while some doctors are writing prescriptions for heat.

How Jenna Bush Hager Became a Publishing Kingmaker The former first daughter is famous in her own right. Her TV book club is one of the few reliable paths to the best-seller list in a precarious industry.

BlackRock’s Pitch for Socially Conscious Investing Antagonizes All Sides Right-wing officials are attacking BlackRock for overstepping. Those on the left say the world’s biggest asset manager is not doing enough.