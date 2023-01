কনকনে শীতে ঝিনাইদহের জনজীবন বিপর্যস্ত, দুই দিনেও দেখা মেলেনি সূর্যের

Markets Slip in First Session of 2023 Analysts are more cautious about 2023 after their overly optimistic forecasts for last year.

Jeremy Renner Is in Critical Condition After Snow Plowing Accident The actor, known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers movies, had surgery, his representative said.

Need an Onion? These Indian Apps Will Deliver It in Minutes. Fueled by billions of dollars in investments, Indian companies are rushing to cut delivery prices and wait times, relying on an army of low-paid, harried drivers.

Abortion Pills Can Now Be Offered at Retail Pharmacies, F.D.A. Says Mifepristone, the first of two drugs in medication abortions, previously had to be dispensed only by clinics, doctors or a few mail-order pharmacies. Now, if local drugstores or chains like CVS agree to certain rules, they can provide it.