নেইমারকে ‘পানির দামে’ বেচে দেবে পিএসজি!

Tesla Sales in China Slump as Competition Intensifies Worry about the carmaker’s sales in the world’s largest car market is one reason the shares have plunged.

U.S. Moves to Bar Noncompete Agreements in Labor Contracts A sweeping proposal by the Federal Trade Commission would block companies from limiting their employees’ ability to work for a rival.

Mercedes-Benz Plans to Build U.S. Electric Car Charging Network The network could help increase the low number of charging stations, encouraging more people to buy electric vehicles.

New York Attorney General Sues Founder of Collapsed Crypto Bank Letitia James accused the founder of Celsius Network, Alex Mashinsky, of a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of investors.