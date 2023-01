ভোটের আগে কঠিন নির্বাচনি আইন আনল মিয়ানমার জান্তা

Southwest Lost $220 Million Because of Holiday Meltdown The airline, which canceled 16,700 flights before and after Christmas, said it lost $220 million in the last three months of the year.

Biden Hammers Republicans on the Economy, With Eye on 2024 The president has found a welcome foil in a new conservative House majority and its tax and spending plans, sharpening a potential re-election message.

Chipotle Beefs Up Hiring Ahead of ‘Burrito Season’ The restaurant chain is pitching for more workers as it aims to double the number of outlets in North America.

Fireball Maker Sued Over Bottles That Don’t Contain Whisky An Illinois woman who wanted whisky, but got a cinnamon-and-whisky-flavored malt beverage instead, has sued the maker of Fireball for fraud.