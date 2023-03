সড়কে প্রাণ গেল স্বামী-স্ত্রীর, মেয়ে নাতিসহ গুরুতর আহত ৩

Gladys Kessler, Judge Who Curbed Deceptive Tobacco Ads, Dies at 85 In a landmark case, she ruled that cigarette companies had been deceiving the public about the health hazards of smoking, violating racketeering laws.

Kamala Harris Looks to Deepen Relations With Africa Amid China’s Influence In a weeklong trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, the vice president will face a balancing act as she tries to foster a collaborative U.S. relationship.

Fed Vice Chair Calls Silicon Valley Bank a ‘Textbook Case of Mismanagement’ The Federal Reserve’s top bank cop blamed Silicon Valley Bank’s leaders, while previewing the cental bank’s review of its faulty oversight.

First Citizens to Acquire Failed Silicon Valley Bank From FDIC Banking regulators, which announced the deal late Sunday, had been looking for a buyer since seizing control of the failed bank.