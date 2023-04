ঈদের ছুটি শেষে কাল থেকে যে নিয়মে চলবে অফিস

Gail Christian, Trailblazing News Correspondent, Dies at 83 An on-air career seemed unlikely for a Black woman in the 1970s. It didn’t help that she had been imprisoned for armed robbery. But she broke barriers.

Will the Fox-Dominion Settlement Affect Its News Coverage? Don’t Count on It. There is little reason to think Fox News will adjust its coverage after paying a $787.5 million defamation settlement to Dominion Voting Systems. Its audience won’t let it.

Are Text Messages the New Social Media? One Start-Up Thinks So. Community, which was first marketed as a way for celebrities to text their fans, now has big brands on board.

The Hidden Cost of Rebuilding After a Flood While government aid and organizations can ease the burden of major losses, disaster victims are burdened by small expenses to rebuild their lives.