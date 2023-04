বঙ্গভবন থেকে আনুষ্ঠানিক বিদায়, নিকুঞ্জের বাড়িতে মো. আবদুল হামিদ

Two Chefs on Keeping Alive, and Redefining, Soul Food At their restaurants in New York and Chicago, Shenarri Freeman and Erick Williams are celebrating the cuisine in their own ways.

Final Days at Credit Suisse Were Marked by a $69 Billion Race for the Exits Clients hurried to withdraw money as the Swiss bank faced collapse last month. It was eventually forced to sell itself to a rival, UBS.

Remote Work Brings Hidden Penalty for Young Professionals, Study Says One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision.

Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, Steps Down After Inquiry Comcast, the company’s owner, said he was leaving after an investigation into “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”