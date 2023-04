জুনের মধ্যে আবার বাড়তে পারে বিদ্যুতের দাম

Japanese Moon Landing Is Uncertain After Losing Signal Spacecraft The Japanese company aimed to be the first to change the paradigm for transporting things to the moon, but that will have to wait for a future mission.

Microsoft Beats Financial Expectations Despite Worries About Economy Quarterly revenue was up 7 percent and profits were up 9 percent as the company embarked on an aggressive plan to embrace artificial intelligence.

Alphabet Shrugs Off Advertising Slump, Driven by Search Engine Google’s parent company returned to sales growth, even as an advertising slowdown continued to crimp YouTube.

Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight Founder, Expects to Depart ABC News Amid Layoffs Mr. Silver, who founded the data-driven news site in 2008, said on Twitter that layoffs at the Walt Disney Company had “substantially impacted” FiveThirtyEight.