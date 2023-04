প্রতিরক্ষা ও অর্থনৈতিক সহযোগিতা সম্প্রসারণে সম্মত ঢাকা-টোকিও

As Interest in Wellness Stirs Up the Cocktail World, This Executive Gets Her Shot Heidi Dillon is on the vanguard of the fast-growing nonalcoholic-drinks sector and is reshaping how the male-dominated spirits industry perceives the shifting landscape.

Still Going Fast, Inflation Changes Drivers Two years ago, high inflation was about supply shortages and pricier goods. Then it was about war in Ukraine and energy. These days, services are key.

G.D.P. Report: What to Look For U.S. economic data on Thursday morning is expected to show that the year opened with the third straight quarterly expansion in gross domestic product.

Elon Musk Ramps Up A.I. Efforts, Even as He Warns of Dangers The billionaire plans to compete with OpenAI, the ChatGPT developer he helped found, while calling out the potential harms of artificial intelligence.