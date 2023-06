ফেনীতে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় স্বামী-স্ত্রীসহ নিহত ৩

Amazon to Pay $25 Million to Settle Children’s Privacy Charges Regulators said the tech giant kept children’s Alexa voice recordings “forever,” violating a children’s privacy law.

Despite Debt Limit Deal, 14th Amendment Questions Linger President Biden has been considering ways to challenge the constitutionality of the debt limit to defuse the risk of default.

Remote Work Gives Amazon Workers a Common Cause At Amazon, warehouse workers have shown support for corporate colleagues, noting they have nothing to gain if office workers lose flexibility that the pandemic proved possible.

JPMorgan’s Dimon Denied Having Any Contact With Jeffrey Epstein JPMorgan is being sued over its dealings with Mr. Epstein. In a deposition, Jamie Dimon, the bank’s chief executive, said he had barely heard of the disgraced financier.