‘বাংলাদেশে গণতন্ত্রকে সমর্থন করতে প্রয়োজনীয় ব্যবস্থা নেবে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র’

Prosecutors Turn Sam Bankman-Fried’s Own Words Against Him Asked during his cross-examination about his public statements and how he ran his crypto empire, the FTX founder repeatedly said he couldn’t remember.

U.A.W. Strikes Near an End After G.M. Reaches Tentative Deal Tentative accords at Ford Motor, General Motors and Stellantis are the most generous in decades, raising costs as the industry shifts to electric vehicles.

X Says It Is Worth $19 Billion, Down From $44 Billion Last Year The social media company’s valuation was disclosed in the paperwork for stock grants that it handed to employees on Monday.

Biden Issues Executive Order to Create A.I. Safeguards The sweeping order is a first step as the Biden administration seeks to put guardrails on a global technology that offers both great promise and significant danger.