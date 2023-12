শ্রমিক বিক্ষোভের মুখে মিরপুরের ৮ কারখানায় ছুটি

Alaska Airlines Plans to Buy Hawaiian Airlines in $1.9 Billion Deal The deal, valued at $1.9 billion, is likely to face close scrutiny by federal antitrust regulators.

Who’s Who Behind the Dawn of the Modern Artificial Intelligence Movement Before chatbots exploded in popularity, a group of researchers, tech executives and venture capitalists had worked for more than a decade to fuel A.I.

Dr Pepper Halftime Scholarship Giveaway Error Draws Ire of Fans Dr Pepper awarded each of the contestants in the college football halftime challenge the grand prize after a review found a counting error.

The Climate Summit Embraces A.I., With Reservations The idea of using artificial intelligence to fight emissions has made a splash at COP28, but there’s a catch: The energy it requires could make matters worse.