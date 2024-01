মোবারকগঞ্জ সুগার মিল ১০৪ ঘন্টা বন্ধ ১ কোটি ৯০ লাখ টাকার পুনমেরামত কাজে আসেনি

California Has Dealt a Blow to Renewable Energy, Some Businesses Say Some companies are leaving the state or reducing their presence there after California greatly reduced incentives for homeowners to install rooftop solar panels.

How to Win More Games Than Anyone At 70, Tara VanDerveer will soon be the most successful college basketball coach of all time. She believes in experimentation, asking for help, and the art of the controlled meltdown.

A Few Words About Netflix’s Success: Vivid. Snappy. Tags. The descriptive tags that the streaming service runs near each title — like “slick” for the show “Suits” — have proved crucial to getting people to click play.

D.E.I. Goes Quiet As corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs come under attack, some companies are rebranding their efforts.