পাটুরিয়া-দৌলতদিয়া নৌ রুটে যানবাহনসহ ফেরি ডুবি

U.S. Faults Mississippi Poultry Plant in Death of 16-Year-Old The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mar-Jac Poultry with 17 violations in the death of a teenager who was caught in a machine. It faces more than $200,00 in fines.

4.3 Million Watched the Emmys, a New Low The Emmys had a lot going against it, including a ceremony delayed months by the Hollywood strikes, and stiff competition from other events.

Judge Blocks JetBlue From Acquiring Spirit Airlines The ruling is a victory for the Justice Department, which had argued that the merger would reduce competition.

Goldman Sachs Sticks the Landing at End of Tumultuous Year The Wall Street bank earned $2 billion in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, after a period marked by management missteps.