বঙ্গবন্ধু রপ্তানি ট্রফি পাচ্ছে ৭৭ প্রতিষ্ঠান

Bob Edwards, Longtime Host of NPR’s ‘Morning Edition,’ Dies at 76 He was “the voice we woke up to” for a quarter century, delivering news and interviews in a rich baritone that reached millions of listeners.

Leaving Las Vegas to High Rollers, Some 49ers Fans Chose Reno With sports betting illegal in California and daunting prices in the Super Bowl host city, some San Francisco fans embraced an alternative.

FirstEnergy Ex-C.E.O. and 2 Others Are Indicted in Bribery Scandal Ohio’s attorney general accused a former chairman of the state’s Public Utilities Commission of taking more than $4.3 million in bribes from FirstEnergy executives.

Two Big Texas Oil Producers Announce $26 Billion Merger Diamondback Energy and Endeavor Energy Resources are both major players in the booming Permian Basin.