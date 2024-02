বেনাপোলে পুলিশের অভিযানে ফেনসিডিল ও ভারতীয় কসমেটিকসহ আটক ৩

More Wall Street Firms Are Flip-Flopping on Climate. Here’s Why. Financial giants were already trimming their climate pledges amid Republican attacks. Then came concerns about legal risks.

U.S. Awards $1.5 Billion to Chipmaker GlobalFoundries The grant will go toward chips for the auto and defense industries, and is the largest award to date from $39 billion in government funding.

Plans to Expand U.S. Chip Manufacturing Are Running Into Obstacles Delays in finishing new factories are emerging, just as the Biden administration begins handing out money to stoke domestic production.

How Flight Attendants Fought Back Against Sexism in the Airline Industry Decades ago, “stewardesses” earned less than men, couldn’t get married or gain weight, and had to retire at 32. A key figure in a landmark lawsuit looks back at a not-so-golden era.