দরজা ভেঙে সাদির ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ দেখেন শিবলী

House Passes Bill That Could Ban TikTok The legislation received wide bipartisan support, with both Republicans and Democrats showing an eagerness to appear tough on China.

U.K. Moves to Bar Foreign State Ownership of Newspapers, a Blow to Telegraph Bid A roughly $1 billion bid from the former CNN chief Jeff Zucker and his Emirati backers raised concerns among lawmakers over a storied conservative newspaper.

Malaysia Rises as Crucial Link in Chip Supply Chain U.S. and European companies looking to diversify from China are expanding around Southeast Asia, a sign of how geopolitics is reshaping tech manufacturing.

Outdoor Voices to Close All Stores This Week The athleisure retailer will go online only, according to employees who were surprised by the announcement.