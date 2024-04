দক্ষিণ গাজা থেকে সেনা প্রত্যাহার করেছে ইসরায়েল

Boeing Engine Cover on Southwest Plane Falls Off The plane returned safely to Denver on Sunday after the crew reported that the cover came apart during takeoff and struck a wing flap. No injuries were reported.

Planning to Combine Business and Leisure Travel? You’re Not Alone. As employees increasingly add leisure time to their business trips, companies are trying to figure out where their duty of care obligations begin and end.

The New Yorker Who Cracked the U.K.’s Premier Quiz Show Brandon Blackwell, a 30-year-old from Queens, helped turn London’s Imperial College into a “University Challenge” powerhouse.

Why a Second Trump Term Could Be Bad for Corporate America Despite his populist promises, many bigwigs are keeping the faith that it couldn’t really happen here.