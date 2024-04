বঙ্গবন্ধু সেতু মহাসড়কে থেমে থেমে ১৩ কি.মি যানজট

The New Yorker Who Cracked the U.K.’s Premier Quiz Show Brandon Blackwell, a 30-year-old from Queens, helped turn London’s Imperial College into a “University Challenge” powerhouse.

Anthony Insolia, Who Led the Expansion of Newsday, Dies at 98 The Long Island paper won seven Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure, and he was a top editor for the Arizona Project, which investigated a reporter’s murder.

L.A. Times Names Terry Tang as Executive Editor Ms. Tang, who had been running the news organization on an interim basis since January, takes charge at a turbulent time for the publication.

‘University Challenge’ Questions: How Do You Stack Up? Our adaptation of a few of the questions that Imperial College got right in its semifinal game.