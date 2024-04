সবার সঙ্গে ঈদের আনন্দ ভাগাভাগি করুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Live Updates: Inflation Expected to Remain Stubborn Economists think that the Consumer Price Index likely climbed 3.4 percent in March from a year earlier, up slightly from 3.2 percent in February.

Price of Gold Sets Series of Record Highs, Usually a Sign of Unease The move has puzzled Wall Street, as it comes as the outlook for the economy has improved and inflation has generally cooled.

¡Vámonos! Dora Is Back for a New Round of Exploring Boots, Map, Swiper and Backpack all return too, in a new “Dora” that includes a lot more Latin music and Spanish language.

Microsoft and NetEase to Relaunch Warcraft and Other Games in China The deal between the gaming company Blizzard, now owned by Microsoft, and the Chinese giant NetEase renews a partnership that lapsed more than a year ago.