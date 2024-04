মোস্তাফিজ কোথায় বেশি চাপে থাকেন, জানালেন পেসার শরিফুল

FTC Sues to Block $8.5 Billion Tapestry-Capri Merger The deal between Coach’s owner, Tapestry, and the parent of Michael Kors, Capri Holdings, is intended to create a U.S. luxury group to compete with the European industry giants.

Golden Visa Programs, Once a Boon, Lose Their Luster Spain is the latest European country to end its program, which brought in billions of euros from real estate investors seeking residency status but worsened a housing crisis for locals.

TikTok Faces E.U. Inquiry Over ‘Addictive’ Features European officials threatened to fine TikTok and force it to remove some features, the latest regulatory challenge for the Chinese-owned social media app.

Nina Jankowicz Forms New Group to Defend Disinformation Research The group intends to fight what its leader, Nina Jankowicz, and others have described as a coordinated campaign by conservatives and their allies to undermine researchers who study disinformation.