টানা দ্বিতীয় জয়ে সিরিজে এগিয়ে গেল বাংলাদেশ

China Is Buying Gold, Sending Prices to Record Highs The global price of gold has reached its highest levels as Chinese investors and consumers, wary of real estate and stocks, buy the metal at a record pace.

Berkshire Reports Strong Earnings and Formidable Cash Stockpile The company also disclosed in its first-quarter earnings that it had trimmed its stake in Apple, but Warren Buffett, its C.E.O., said he remained a fan of Apple.

Overlooked No More: Min Matheson, Labor Leader Who Faced Down Mobsters As director of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, she fought for better working wages and conditions while wresting control from the mob.

Investor’s Lawsuit Accuses 777 Partners of $600 Million Fraud In a suit filed in federal court in New York, a firm that provided hundreds of millions of dollars to 777 accused the company of double-pledging its collateral to other investors.