সরকারি চাকরিতে প্রবেশের বয়স বাড়ানোর সিদ্ধান্ত নেই

Tensions Rise in Silicon Valley Over Sales of Start-Up Stocks The market for shares of hot start-ups like SpaceX and Stripe is projected to reach a record $64 billion this year.

Qantas to Pay $79 Million For Selling Tickets on Canceled Flights Qantas, Australia’s national carrier, apologized and said it would pay a fine and compensation to settle a suit brought by a consumer watchdog.

In China, Ruled by Men, Women Quietly Find a Powerful Voice Women in Shanghai gather in bars, salons and bookstores to reclaim their identities as the country’s leader calls for China to adopt a “childbearing culture.”

ABC News’ President, Kim Godwin, to Step Down The first Black woman to run a broadcast news division, Ms. Godwin had a rocky tenure defined by infighting and damaging leaks.