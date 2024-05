আ. লীগ জনগণকে অসুস্থ করে নিজেদের চেহারা ভালো করেছে: মান্না

Cocoa Prices are Going Nuts Cocoa prices are going nuts, after a crop failure in West Africa was followed by a rush of investor speculation.

A German Initiative to Keep Workers Employed by Retraining Them As the industrial landscape in Germany shifts, companies have formed an alliance aimed at offering the skills and certification that workers need to find new jobs.

How Airlines Are Using AI to Make Flying Easier Airlines are using artificial intelligence to save fuel, keep customers informed and hold connecting flights for delayed passengers. Here’s what to expect.

UK Shakes Off Recession as Economy Grows Faster Than Expected Gross domestic product increased 0.6 percent in the first quarter, after shrinking the two previous quarters.