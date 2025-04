পাগলা মসজিদের দানবাক্সে মিলল রেকর্ড ৯ কোটি ১৭ লাখ টাকা

In U.S.- China Tariffs Standoff, Trump Showed Xi He Has Limits Xi Jinping, who rules with absolute authority, has shown he is willing to let the Chinese people endure hardship. President Trump revealed he has limits.

Bessent Takes Tricky Center Stage as Trade Wars Roil U.S. Economy The Treasury secretary received counsel and criticism from some of his predecessors over President Trump’s policies.

Rick Levine, Who Gave Commercials Cinematic Flair, Dies at 94 An award-winning director, he created ads for brands like Diet Pepsi (starring Michael J. Fox) by bringing a Hollywood sensibility to the small screen.

Trade War Forces Tough Question for Retailers: Raise Prices or Eat the Cost? A trade war with China and tariff threats on other countries are ramping up pressure on stores that sell products from overseas — which, for some categories, is just about all of them.