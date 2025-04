ভারতে সংখ্যালঘু মুসলিমদের পূর্ণ নিরাপত্তা নিশ্চিত করার আহ্বান বাংলাদেশের

Meloni Meets With Trump, With Tariffs on the Agenda Giorgia Meloni has come to the White House representing Italy, but in many ways on behalf of the rest of Europe.

A Cheapskate in London: Travel on a Budget Our Frugal Travel columnist took a budget-stretching, four-day trip to one of the world’s most expensive cities. Would chasing bargains lessen, or enhance, her experience?

Some Online Scam Victims Can Now Seek Tax Relief on Firmer Ground The Internal Revenue Service issued a memo last month that said victims of certain impersonation and investment schemes might be eligible for a tax break.

White House Eyes Overhaul of Federal Housing Aid to the Poor The Trump administration has considered sharply curtailing vouchers as part of its budget for the 2026 fiscal year.