বৈঠকের পর বিসিবির ওপর ক্ষোভ ঝাড়লেন তামিম

Uncertainty Over Trump’s Tariffs Paralyzes U.S. Businesses The Times heard from hundreds of American companies, most of them small businesses, that face a reckoning because of President Trump’s steep import taxes.

RFK Jr. Wants to Ban Food Dyes. Manufacturers Are in No Hurry. Companies make packaged food without synthetic dyes in other countries. But despite pressure from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the change isn’t likely to happen quickly in the United States.

Markets Rise Amid Investors’ Hope of Tariff Easing The S&P 500 is 4 percent higher so far this week with Wall Street grasping for scraps of information about tariffs and other crucial issues that can shift daily.

Israel’s A.I. Experiments in Gaza War Raise Ethical Concerns Israel developed new artificial intelligence tools to gain an advantage in the war. The technologies have sometimes led to fatal consequences.