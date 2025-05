মেসি-সুয়ারেজের ব্যর্থতায় বিদায় নিশ্চিত হলো মায়ামির

Trump’s Tariffs Lead Japan to Slash Its Economic Growth Forecast The Bank of Japan predicted growth of just 0.5 percent, cutting its previous forecast in half, and decided against another hike in interest rates.

Christina Leitzel’s ‘Fun’ Prosthetic Eyes are Designed to Stand Out There are many ways to lose an eye. Christina Leitzel wants people to know that there are also many ways to gain a new one.

Jeju Air Disaster Prompts a Reckoning Over Runway Safety After a plane overshot a runway in South Korea, killing 179 people, a Times analysis found that global standards that help minimize fatalities are inconsistently followed.

Under Trump, Stocks Have the Worst Start to a Presidential Term Since 1974 During the first 100 days of the Trump administration, shock waves from the chaotic tariff rollout continue to send tremors through the global financial system.