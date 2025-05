বিএনপির স্থায়ী কমিটির সভা, বিকেলে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

China’s Soft Spot in Trade War With Trump: Risk of Huge Job Loss A chronic housing slowdown and high youth unemployment rate have made China more vulnerable than it was in President Trump’s first term.

House Bill Takes Aim at Tax Break for Sports Owners The legislation cuts in half a tax write-off potentially worth hundreds of millions to some professional sports team owners.

Electric Vehicles Died a Century Ago. Could That Happen Again? Battery-operated vehicles were a mainstay more than a hundred years ago, but only a few still exist — one happens to be in Jay Leno’s garage.

The NBA’s Age of Dynasties Is Over. Will That Hurt Its Business? This year’s playoff ratings are excellent. But is a small-market problem looming?