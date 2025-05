জিয়াউর রহমানের মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে শিক্ষার্থীদের মাঝে ‘জিয়া ট্রি’ বিতরণ করলেন ছাত্রদল নেতা

Wall Street Hesitates to Cheer Court Ruling Blocking Tariffs The ruling added to uncertainty facing companies and consumers, but investors were encouraged that it could slow momentum for a trade war that threatened economic and corporate growth.

Oil Companies Are Sued Over Death of Woman in 2021 Heat Wave Experts said it is the first wrongful death case targeting fossil fuel companies over their role in global warming.

The Times and Amazon Announce an A.I. Licensing Deal In 2023, The Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement. Now its editorial content will appear across Amazon platforms.

Court Tariffs Ruling Upends Trump’s Trade Strategy The administration immediately petitioned a court to allow the United States to continue imposing stiff tariffs.