বাংলাদেশকে ১.০৬৩ বিলিয়ন ডলার দেবে জাপান

Is Nippon Steel Finally About to Land U.S. Steel? A planned merger of the Japanese and American giants, announced in 2023, has traveled through an election, two presidents and strong union opposition.

Tariff Ruling Gives Businesses Hope, but They’re Soon Unmoored Again Companies welcomed a court decision striking down President Trump’s tariffs. Then a stay of that ruling left no one breathing easy.

Tariff Rulings Inject New Uncertainty Into Trump Trade Strategy A court ruling invalidating President Trump’s sweeping tariffs was halted hours later, throwing into question the administration’s overall approach to trade.

Export Controls Are Endangering the Fragile U.S.-China Truce Just two and a half weeks after agreeing to suspend tariffs, both countries are using export controls to disrupt each other’s key industries.