জ্বালানি তেলের দাম কমল

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cucumbers Sickens 45 People The outbreak, which was traced to a grower in Florida, has spread to 18 states, according to the C.D.C. Several distributors and stores, including Target, have recalled products containing cucumbers.

OPEC Plus Members Say They Will Fast-Track Oil Output Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates see a chance to ratchet up production in July, the third consecutive month of accelerated increases.

How Trump’s Regulatory Rollbacks Are Increasing Costs on Americans A new DOGE tally claims that erasing rules on credit card fees, appliance standards and health insurance “saves the American people” money. Data show the opposite.

Elon Musk Juggled Drugs and Family Drama on Trump’s Campaign Trail As Mr. Musk entered President Trump’s orbit, his private life grew increasingly tumultuous and his drug use was more intense than previously known.