২০২৭ সাল থেকে মাধ্যমিকে নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম: শিক্ষা উপদেষ্টা

Trump Bemoans How ‘HARD’ It Is to Strike a China Deal Even the president appears to be doubting his strategy to win over Beijing, as relations fray between the trading partners.

Germans Are Buying More Electric Cars, but Not Teslas Drivers in the country, Europe’s largest car market, are avoiding vehicles from Tesla, which has seen a drop in sales in other countries as well.

China Tries to Stop Smuggling of Rare Earths as Shortages Loom Abroad Police, customs officials and spies are reinforcing China’s embargo on the critical minerals that it overwhelmingly controls.

Misery Loves Company? Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair Hits a Nerve. Movies that are major downers, it turns out, are a big film festival draw. “Sometimes the world is such that you just need to wallow a little bit.”