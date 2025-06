পবিত্র হজ আজ, ‘লাব্বাইক’ ধ্বনিতে মুখর আরাফার ময়দান

U.S. Is Trimming Back Its Collection of Consumer Price Data The cutbacks would have “minimal impact,” the government said, but economists warned of reduced confidence in inflation data produced by a struggling statistical system.

Trump Allies Try to Discredit Experts Warning About the Cost of Tax Cuts President Trump and his allies have united around a new foe: the economists and budget experts who have warned about the costs of Republicans’ tax ambitions.

Trump Wants America to Make Things Again. Does It Have What It Takes? President Trump wants to revive factories, using tariffs as a tool. Companies that want to re-shore manufacturing are grappling with how to do it.

Trump’s Policy Bill Would Add $2.4 Trillion to Debt, Budget Office Says The estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is all but certain to inflame an already intense debate inside the G.O.P. about the fiscal consequences of its bill to enact President Trump’s agenda.