সৌদিতে একইদিনে ৩ বাংলাদেশি হাজির মৃত্যু

Oil Prices Surge and Stock Markets Stumble After Israel Strikes Iran The military strikes jolted investors, raising concerns that a broader Mideast conflict would disrupt the world’s energy supplies.

David H. Murdock, a Rags-to-Riches Corporate Raider, Dies at 102 He was a school dropout at 14 and homeless for a spell, but as a driven investor and chief of Dole he became a billionaire. Later came another quest: to extend life through better nutrition.

China Labor Bulletin, a Rights Group in Hong Kong, Shuts Down The China Labor Bulletin, founded by Han Dongfang, tracked factory closures and worker protests in China. It cited financial difficulties for its dissolution.

Meta Invests $14.3 Billion in Scale AI to Kick-Start Superintelligence Lab Meta is making its first major minority investment in an outside company as it tries to catch up to a growing field of artificial intelligence rivals.